Quick Take: Bengals host promising Dolphins

Published: Oct 03, 2012 at 09:35 AM

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has his thoughts on the game:

Week 5 primer:
» Ranking games in order of intrigue

Why this game is intriguing: The Dolphins have shown promise; the Bengals have recorded wins. Big difference. Still, I think this game could be closer than it appears it should be. Rookie Ryan Tannehill has exceeded expectations early, finding leading receiver Brian Hartline again and again. A potentially tough matchup for a team void of corners like the Bengals.

What to watch: Only two teams are allowing more passing yards than the Dolphins, and that's an area Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and receiver A.J. Green can exploit. Ah, who am I kidding? That duo can exploit most teams. Also, it will be interesting to watch how BenJarvus Green-Ellis reacts to an uncharacteristic game in the ball-security world. He's not a guy who fumbles. How will he bounce back after putting the ball on the turf twice (losing one) against Jacksonville?

On Twitter:#MIAvsCIN

