Quick Take: Bengals host promising Dolphins

What to watch: Only two teams are allowing more passing yards than the Dolphins, and that's an area Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and receiver A.J. Green can exploit. Ah, who am I kidding? That duo can exploit most teams. Also, it will be interesting to watch how BenJarvus Green-Ellis reacts to an uncharacteristic game in the ball-security world. He's not a guy who fumbles. How will he bounce back after putting the ball on the turf twice (losing one) against Jacksonville?