Quick Take: Bengals' Graham answers bell

It was over when ...
Steve McNair threw an interception in the end zone with 12 seconds remaining in the first half, halting the team's best scoring chance and sending the Ravens into the locker room to a chorus of boos. According to commentator Dick Enberg, it was "a long drive to nowhere." That theme continued through the remainder of the game. The Ravens are 0-5 this year when trailing at halftime.
Game balls
The only scoring in the game came off the foot of Bengals kicker Shayne Graham, who was 7-for-7 on field goal attempts, a new franchise record and one short of the NFL mark. Graham has connected on 19 straight FG attempts this season, including today's kicks from 34, 19, 22, 35, 35, 21 and 34 yards. On defense, the shorthanded and battered Bengals nearly handed the Ravens their first shutout at home in five years. Nedu Ndukwe forced a fumble, made plays on special teams and picked up an interception for Cincinnati.
Noteworthy
Bengals' WR Chris Henry made a stellar debut after serving an eight-game suspension. He finished with four receptions for 99 yards, including one 50-yard bomb from Carson Palmer in the second quarter. ... The Bengals swept the season series with Baltimore for the second time in three years. ... Bengals WR T.J. Houshmandzadeh didn't catch a TD pass for the first time this season.