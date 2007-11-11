Quick Take: Bengals' Graham answers bell

Game balls

The only scoring in the game came off the foot of Bengals kicker Shayne Graham, who was 7-for-7 on field goal attempts, a new franchise record and one short of the NFL mark. Graham has connected on 19 straight FG attempts this season, including today's kicks from 34, 19, 22, 35, 35, 21 and 34 yards. On defense, the shorthanded and battered Bengals nearly handed the Ravens their first shutout at home in five years. Nedu Ndukwe forced a fumble, made plays on special teams and picked up an interception for Cincinnati.