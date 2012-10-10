Quick Take: Bengals eye rebound game vs. Browns

Published: Oct 10, 2012 at 09:37 AM

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has his thoughts on the game:

Week 6 primer:
» Ranking games in order of intrigue

Why this game is intriguing: Facing the NFL's only 0-5 team, this should be a prime chance for the Cincinnati Bengals to rebound from a strange loss to the Dolphins. They'll need to run the ball a little better and take care of the football. The Cleveland Browns can be difficult to block up front, so it won't be as easy as it seems. On the other side, don't think Cincinnati isn't annoyed about allowing Trent Richardson to gain more than 100 yards in Week 2. Mike Zimmer's defense will be motivated to make sure that doesn't happen again.

What to watch:Joe Haden makes his return from a four-game suspension just in time to cover star receiver A.J. Green one-on-one. That'll be worth the price of admission, as Haden is on his way to being one of the game's elite cover corners. This is another one that isn't shaping up to be pretty, but there are some good individual battles to check out.

