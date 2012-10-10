Quick Take: Bengals eye rebound game vs. Browns

Why this game is intriguing: Facing the NFL's only 0-5 team, this should be a prime chance for the Cincinnati Bengals to rebound from a strange loss to the Dolphins. They'll need to run the ball a little better and take care of the football. The Cleveland Browns can be difficult to block up front, so it won't be as easy as it seems. On the other side, don't think Cincinnati isn't annoyed about allowing Trent Richardson to gain more than 100 yards in Week 2. Mike Zimmer's defense will be motivated to make sure that doesn't happen again.