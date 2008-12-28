Quick Take: Bengals end season with win

It was over when ...
Tyler Thigpen's 5-yard touchdown pass to Tony Gonzalez cut the Chiefs' deficit to 16-6 with 2:28 remaining, but they couldn't complete the two-point conversion. They also failed on the ensuing onside-kick attempt, and the Bengals ran out the clock for their third consecutive victory.
Cedric Benson is a free agent, and he made the most of his final audition for a roster spot in Cincinnati in 2009. Benson rushed for 111 yards and one touchdown to lead the Bengals.
The Bengals were 4-3-1 over their final eight games of the season. ... Cincinnati QB Carson Palmer will not need surgery on his elbow.