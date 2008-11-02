Quick Take: Bengals earn first win of season

Noteworthy

After getting in a fight with 2:22 left in the third quarter, Jaguars DT John Henderson and Bengals guard Andrew Whitworth were both ejected. Fitzpatrick was sacked on the next play. ... Bengals RB Cedric Benson recorded the third 100-yard rushing game of his career. He also scored his first touchdown since Week 11 of last season, when he was a member of the Bears. ... David Garrard had gone 166 pass attempts without an interception before his third-quarter pick. ... Chad Johnson recorded his first multi-touchdown game of the season.