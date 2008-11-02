Quick Take: Bengals earn first win of season

It was over when ...
Cincinnati CB Johnathan Joseph knocked away a two-point conversion pass attempt intended for Jaguars WR Jerry Porter. With 1:17 remaining, Jacksonville cut the Bengals' lead to 21-19 on a Maurice Jones-Drew touchdown run, but Joseph's knockdown kept Cincinnati ahead for good.
Game ball
Joseph was all over the field for the Bengals. Besides knocking down the potential game-tying two-point conversion attempt, he recorded a career-high 15 tackles to help Cincinnati win its first game of the season.
Key stat
The Bengals began the day last in the NFL in yards per game, averaging just 229 per contest. Against Jacksonville, Cincinnati gained 312 total yards, including 159 on the ground.
Noteworthy
After getting in a fight with 2:22 left in the third quarter, Jaguars DT John Henderson and Bengals guard Andrew Whitworth were both ejected. Fitzpatrick was sacked on the next play. ... Bengals RB Cedric Benson recorded the third 100-yard rushing game of his career. He also scored his first touchdown since Week 11 of last season, when he was a member of the Bears. ... David Garrard had gone 166 pass attempts without an interception before his third-quarter pick. ... Chad Johnson recorded his first multi-touchdown game of the season.