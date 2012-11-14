Quick Take: Bengals can claw back into playoff race

Why this game is intriguing:The Chiefs took to dancing and celebrating when things were going well against Pittsburgh last Monday. Coach Romeo Crennel said he'll stamp that out, which takes away much of the reason to watch Kansas City. Instead, we'll merely glance at this game to see if anyone has covered Cincinnati receiver A.J. Green yet, and to figure out if the Bengals are as real as they seemed to be when taking down the New York Giants last Sunday. A win here -- coupled with the injury to Ben Roethlisberger -- gets the Bengals back into the playoff picture in the AFC North.
Published: Nov 14, 2012 at 07:17 AM
