Quick Take: bengals-browns

Published: Oct 04, 2009 at 10:20 AM

It was over when ...

Bengals QB Carson Palmer is 7-2 in his career as a starter vs. the Browns.

(Mark Duncan / Associated Press)

Bengals kicker Shayne Graham nailed a 31-yard field goal during the final seconds of overtime to secure another come-from-behind victory for Cincinnati.

Game ball

Bengals star wideout Chad Ochocinco only had three receptions, but two of them resulted in touchdowns. His one-handed TD grab while falling out of bounds in the first quarter was challenged by the Browns, but upheld to give the Bengals a 7-0 lead.

Key Stat

The teams were similar in nearly every statistical category -- including dismal third down conversion percentages and finishing perfect on fourth down tries. But Carson Palmer's gutsy tuck and run for a first down on fourth-and-11 in overtime put the Bengals in field-goal range and prevented his team from ending a game in a tie for the second year in a row.

Noteworthy

Browns CB Brodney Pool collected Cleveland's first interception of the season. ... Bengals coach Marvin Lewis is 9-4 vs. the Browns. ... Ochocinco has not had a 100-yard receiving performance in 17 straight games. ... The Bengals have won six of their last seven games. The Browns have lost 10 straight, one shy of their franchise record set in 1974-75.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

