Quick Take: Bengals at Colts

Published: Aug 26, 2008 at 01:34 PM

Keep your eye on ...

Palmer's arm: No, not that Palmer. Carson is nursing a broken nose, so his younger brother, Jordan, along with Jeff Rowe and Ryan Fitzpatrick, will be under center for most of Thursday night. The Bengals were shut out last week, so if Jordan Palmer can score on Indy he might be able to increase his chances of hanging on to a roster spot.

Rookie WR Jerome Simpson: The Bengals' receiving corps has been besieged by injuries, which has allowed Simpson, a second-round pick, to take more reps and gain valuable experience and confidence. He has nine receptions for 144 yards in the preseason, stats that could earn him more playing time in the regular season.

Colts QB Jared Lorenzen: With Peyton Manning's status for the Colts' regular-season opener still uncertain, keep an eye on Lorenzen, who may be the team's most consistent backup through three preseason games (23-of-44, 221 yards, two touchdowns, one interception). Jim Sorgi missed last week's game because of a "gimpy" knee, and Quinn Gray has thrown one touchdown compared with six interceptions in the preseason, perhaps leaving Lorenzen as Manning's backup when the season gets underway.

Colts center Steve Justice: With Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday leaving Sunday's preseason game with a knee injury, Justice will likely get the start in the Colts' final preseason game. At 6-foot-3 and 293 pounds, the sixth-round pick is similar in size to Saturday, who is listed at 6-2, 295 pounds.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Belichick: Mac Jones exhibits 'some good things, plenty of things' to improve on in preseason debut

The numbers won't tell the story. One preseason game won't either. But Mac Jones looked like he belonged in his preseason pro debut. Cam Newton didn't look much different than he did the last time he took an NFL field.
news

What we learned from Thursday's preseason doubleheader

The Pittsburgh Steelers faced the host Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team tackled the New England Patriots on Thursday to kick off Week 1 of the preseason. Here's what we learned. 
news

Tra Thomas, Jon Runyan to be inducted into Eagles Hall of Fame

Offensive tackles Jon Runyan and Tra Thomas spent the better part of a decade contributing to one of the most successful eras in Eagles history. It's fitting that they would be honored for it together. The duo will be inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame on Oct. 14, the team announced during halftime of Thursday's preseason game against the Steelers.
news

Jaguars trading former Pro Bowl LB Joe Schobert to Steelers

The Steelers have agreed to a trade with the Jaguars for veteran linebacker Joe Schobert, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW