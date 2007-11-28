Quick Take: Bengals (4-7) at Steelers (8-3)

Key matchup

Bengals WR Chad Johnson vs. Steelers CB Deshea Townsend. These familiar division foes know each other's games. Johnson's confidence got a boost last week when he caught three TD passes; he hadn't scored in the previous seven games. Townsend, who has two picks on the season, was very physical with Johnson in the teams' meeting last month. "There was no dancing in the end zone," Townsend said after the matchup in which he held the charismatic wideout to five catches for 51 yards and no touchdowns.