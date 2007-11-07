Quick Take: Bengals (2-5) at Bills (3-4)

Last week

The conservative and sloppy Bengals were beaten by the Steelers 24-13. Cincinnati kicked a field goal on fourth down when trailing 14-3, and on another play gave up a touchdown pass when it had only 10 players on the field. ... The Bills beat the Jets 13-3 to sweep the season series. WR Lee Evans out-jumped two defenders and caught a pass from J.P. Losman (playing for an injured Trent Edwards) and then scampered into the end zone to put the Bills up for good late in the fourth quarter.