Quick Take: Bengals (2-5) at Bills (3-4)

Last week
The conservative and sloppy Bengals were beaten by the Steelers 24-13. Cincinnati kicked a field goal on fourth down when trailing 14-3, and on another play gave up a touchdown pass when it had only 10 players on the field. ... The Bills beat the Jets 13-3 to sweep the season series. WR Lee Evans out-jumped two defenders and caught a pass from J.P. Losman (playing for an injured Trent Edwards) and then scampered into the end zone to put the Bills up for good late in the fourth quarter.
Key matchup:
Bills running back Marshawn Lynch vs. Bengals defensive front. The Bills have more wins than the Bengals despite being ranked 30th and 31st on defense and offense, respectively. Lynch, the 10th-leading rusher in the league, could have a breakout game against the Bengals' 28th-ranked rush defense. Buffalo will likely need such a standout performance to combat Cincinnati's potentially explosive offense.
Did you know?
Bengals QB Carson Palmer needs 310 passing yards to reach 13,000 for his career. ... The Bills' Roscoe Parrish leads the AFC with a punt-return average of 22.4 yards.