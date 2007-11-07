Quick Take: Bengals (2-5) at Bills (3-4)

Published: Nov 07, 2007 at 05:29 AM

Last meeting
On Christmas Eve 2005, the Bills defeated the Bengals 37-27. Terrence McGee became the first player in NFL history to return an interception and a kick return for touchdowns in the same game.

Streaks
The Bills have won the last eight meetings and lead the overall series, 13-9.

Last week
The conservative and sloppy Bengals were beaten by the Steelers 24-13. Cincinnati kicked a field goal on fourth down when trailing 14-3, and on another play gave up a touchdown pass when it had only 10 players on the field. ... The Bills beat the Jets 13-3 to sweep the season series. WR Lee Evans out-jumped two defenders and caught a pass from J.P. Losman (playing for an injured Trent Edwards) and then scampered into the end zone to put the Bills up for good late in the fourth quarter.

At stake
The Bills are trying to maintain their hold on second place in the AFC East behind uncatchable New England. The spiraling Bengals look to get a win on the road and salvage any hopes they still have for the season.

Key matchup:
Bills running back Marshawn Lynch vs. Bengals defensive front. The Bills have more wins than the Bengals despite being ranked 30th and 31st on defense and offense, respectively. Lynch, the 10th-leading rusher in the league, could have a breakout game against the Bengals' 28th-ranked rush defense. Buffalo will likely need such a standout performance to combat Cincinnati's potentially explosive offense.

Did you know?
Bengals QB Carson Palmer needs 310 passing yards to reach 13,000 for his career. ... The Bills' Roscoe Parrish leads the AFC with a punt-return average of 22.4 yards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

11-time Cowboys Pro Bowl TE Jason Witten coaches high school team to state title

Jason Witten, an all-time Dallas Cowboys great, coached the Liberty Christian (Argyle, Texas) Warriors to a TAPPS (Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools) Division II state championship win over the Regents Knights (Austin), 52-10, on Friday night in Waco.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'em, Sit 'em Week 13

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio give you their list of players to start and sit in week 13.
news

49ers-Eagles has serious Game of the Year potential; plus, Denver's revival and the art of scripting plays

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks digs into the potential Game of the Year: 49ers at Eagles. Plus, the driving force behind Denver's inspiring turnaround and a look at the art of scripting plays via "the first 15."
news

Browns QB Joe Flacco to start vs. Rams; Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion) ruled out

Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been ruled out for Week 13 due to a concussion, ushering in Joe Flacco into the starting role for Cleveland against the host Los Angeles Rams.