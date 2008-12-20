Quick Take: Bengals (2-11-1) at Browns (4-10)

Published: Dec 20, 2008 at 08:46 AM

Last meeting
In Week 4 this season, the Browns forced five turnovers to defeat the host Bengals 20-12.

Streaks
The Browns have won two of their last three games, and whoever wins Sunday will break a 35-35 stalemate in the series. Check out the statistics from the last five meetings.

Last week
The Bengals capitalized on the Redskins' miscues for a 20-13 home victory. ... The Browns were overmatched in their 30-10 loss to the host Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Keep your eye on ...
The end zone: The Browns haven't scored an offensive touchdown (or won a game) since Week 11. Cleveland would like to give K Phil Dawson a rest, but the league's 30th-ranked offense faces a Bengals defense that forced two fumbles and held the Redskins to 13 points last week.

Fan feedback

   How will the 
  [Bengals](/teams/cincinnatibengals/profile?team=CIN) finish the season? Will 
  [Browns](/teams/clevelandbrowns/profile?team=CLE) coach Romeo Crennel be back next year? 
  [ **What are your thoughts?**](/gamecenter/fanfeedback?game_id=29754&displayPage=tab_fan_feedback&season=2008&week=REG16&override=true)

Fitzpatrick's favorite target: WR T.J. Houshmandzadeh ranks third in the NFL with 92 receptions and needs 96 receiving yards to reach 1,000 for the third season in a row. He has seven career touchdown receptions against the Browns, his most against any opponent.

Turnovers: If Fitzpatrick decides to throw long, he faces an 18th-ranked Browns pass defense that has collected 22 interceptions this season, tied with the Ravens for the most in the league. Cleveland has two or more picks in eight games this season, including last week, when CB Brandon McDonald hauled in two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

Did you know?
RB Jamal Lewis needs 168 yards to become the first Brown since Mike Pruitt (1979-81) to gain 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons. ... Bengals WR Chad Johnson aims for his 106th consecutive game with a reception. ... Browns WR Donte' Stallworth needs six receptions to reach 300 for his career. ... Check out the NFL playoff picture.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

