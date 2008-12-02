Quick Take: Bengals (1-10-1) at Colts (8-4)

Last meeting
In Week 15 of 2006, Peyton Manning threw four touchdowns -- three to Marvin Harrison -- as the Colts defeated the Bengals 34-16 in Indianapolis.
Last week
The Colts overcame two Peyton Manning interceptions with a strong defensive effort in a 10-6 road win over the Browns. ... The Bengals managed just six first downs in a 34-3 rout at the hands of the Ravens.
Fan feedback
Does
[Peyton Manning](/player/peytonmanning/2501863/profile) deserve MVP consideration for keeping the
[Colts](/teams/indianapoliscolts/profile?team=IND) in the playoff hunt?
Keep your eye on ...
Bengals MLB Dhani Jones: Jones started the season with six straight games of at least nine tackles. The nine-year veteran has since seen his production drop off, but led the Bengals with eight tackles last week. They'll need Jones to step up again if they have any hope of slowing down Colts RB Joseph Addai.
A better Manning: Manning's inconsistent season took another strange turn last week, as the Colts won despite his 46.8 passer rating. Prior to his two-interception day, Manning was starting to look more like the Peyton of old, so expect him to rebound against Cincinnati's 24th-ranked defense.
Indy's defensive injuries: Indianapolis' defense has been decimated by injuries to players such as Bob Sanders, Tyjuan Hagler and Kelvin Hayden. Last week Gary Brackett was carted off with an ankle injury and DT Keyunta Dawson left the game and did not return. Despite the setbacks, the Colts have remained resilient, managing to hold opponents to an average of 20.8 points per game.
Did you know?
The Colts aim for their sixth consecutive win. ... Colts DE Dwight Freeney has five sacks in his last four games. ... Bengals QB Ryan Fitzpatrick has completed over 60 percent of his passes in six of eight starts this season.