Quick Take: Bengals (1-10-1) at Colts (8-4)

Published: Dec 02, 2008 at 12:18 PM

Last meeting
In Week 15 of 2006, Peyton Manning threw four touchdowns -- three to Marvin Harrison -- as the Colts defeated the Bengals 34-16 in Indianapolis.

Streaks
The Colts have won the last five meetings with the Bengals, and lead the overall series, 15-8.

Last week
The Colts overcame two Peyton Manning interceptions with a strong defensive effort in a 10-6 road win over the Browns. ... The Bengals managed just six first downs in a 34-3 rout at the hands of the Ravens.

Fan feedback

   Does 
  [Peyton Manning](/player/peytonmanning/2501863/profile) deserve MVP consideration for keeping the 
  [Colts](/teams/indianapoliscolts/profile?team=IND) in the playoff hunt? 
  **[ What are your thoughts?](http://www.nfl.com/gamecenter/fanfeedback?game_id=29725&displayPage=tab_fan_feedback&season=2008&week=REG12&override=true)**

Keep your eye on ...
Bengals MLB Dhani Jones: Jones started the season with six straight games of at least nine tackles. The nine-year veteran has since seen his production drop off, but led the Bengals with eight tackles last week. They'll need Jones to step up again if they have any hope of slowing down Colts RB Joseph Addai.

A better Manning: Manning's inconsistent season took another strange turn last week, as the Colts won despite his 46.8 passer rating. Prior to his two-interception day, Manning was starting to look more like the Peyton of old, so expect him to rebound against Cincinnati's 24th-ranked defense.

Indy's defensive injuries: Indianapolis' defense has been decimated by injuries to players such as Bob Sanders, Tyjuan Hagler and Kelvin Hayden. Last week Gary Brackett was carted off with an ankle injury and DT Keyunta Dawson left the game and did not return. Despite the setbacks, the Colts have remained resilient, managing to hold opponents to an average of 20.8 points per game.

Did you know?
The Colts aim for their sixth consecutive win. ... Colts DE Dwight Freeney has five sacks in his last four games. ... Bengals QB Ryan Fitzpatrick has completed over 60 percent of his passes in six of eight starts this season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Week 9 bold predictions: Jordan Love leads Packers to win over Chiefs; Aaron Donald posts 5 sacks

How will Jordan Love fare in his first career start? What should we expect from Aaron Donald against the Titans? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Titans signing RB Adrian Peterson to active roster

The Titans are all in on All Day. Mike Garafolo reports that Tennessee is signing Adrian Peterson to the active roster today. The club signed the running back to the practice squad earlier in the week. Unlike typical practice-squad elevations that happen weekly, the Titans are making the move permanent.
news

Saints expected to start QB Trevor Siemian vs. Falcons

The Saints are sticking with what worked a week ago. ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿, who shined in relief of an injured ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ in Week 8, is expected to get the starting nod Sunday versus the Falcons.
news

Odell Beckham Jr.'s next NFL team? Here are six ideal fits for the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver

Odell Beckham Jr.'s disappointing tenure in Cleveland has come to an end, as the Browns are releasing the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver. So, what's next for OBJ? Chase Goodbread provides six ideal fits.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW