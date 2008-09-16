Quick Take: Bengals (0-2) at Giants (2-0)

Last meeting
Wide receiver Chad Johnson scored on a 4-yard touchdown reception in the final minute to give the Bengals a **23-22 win** over the Giants in the 2004 season finale.
Streaks
Cincinnati has won five of the seven matchups between these two teams. Check out the **historical matchup** of the last five games.
Last week
The Bengals had a tough time with both the windy conditions and the Titans defense, **losing their home opener, 24-7**. ... The Giants took advantage of a sluggish Rams squad and left St. Louis with **a convincing 41-13 triumph**.
Keep your eye on ...
Carson Palmer's statistics: In his past three seasons, Palmer averaged nearly two touchdowns and 250 passing yards per game. Through two games this season, Palmer has yet to throw for a touchdown and has only 228 passing yards. For the Bengals to have any chance against a ferocious Giants defense, Palmer will need to return to the form he showed from 2005-07.
Jacobs vs. Dhani Jones: The Giants' Jacobs has been a force so far this season, rushing for 209 yards and a 5.8 per carry average. His bruising style is difficult for any team to defend, but Jones is familiar with him from his days with the Eagles, and he will have to stand strong as Jacobs barrels towards him in the middle.
Diehl vs. Odom: Missing the entire preseason with an ankle injury, Bengals DE Antwan Odom had only one tackle in limited playing time in the opener but then recorded four tackles, a sack and a forced fumble against his old Titans teammates in Week 2. When healthy, Odom is a force, one that Giants LT David Diehl will have to deal with on Sunday.
Did you know?
When the Bengals have a positive turnover differential under coach Marvin Lewis they are 29-4. ... This will be Palmer's first meeting against the Giants. ... New York is seeking its first 3-0 start since the 2000 season. ... Giants wideout Amani Toomer needs 4 yards receiving to become the first player in franchise history to record 9,000 in his career.