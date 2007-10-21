Quick Take: Bears stun Eagles with late drive

Published: Oct 21, 2007 at 01:12 PM

It was over when ...
Bears quarterback Brian Griese lofted a 15-yard touchdown pass to Muhsin Muhammad in the back of the end zone to cap a 97-yard drive and give Chicago a 19-16 lead with just nine seconds left. Griese managed the two-minute drill masterfully, completing 7 of 9 passes and taking the Bears the length of the field with no timeouts.

Game balls
Since replacing Rex Grossman in Week 4, Griese has put up some impressive numbers. Against the Eagles, though, Griese did more than just post gaudy stats, showing his grit in that final decisive drive. In a losing effort, Eagles running back Brian Westbrook merits the honor with 119 total yards on just 24 touches (18 runs, six catches).

Key stat
While kicking away from dangerous Bears returner Devin Hester, the Eagles prevented a special teams touchdown but consistently gave Chicago great field position nonetheless. Philadelphia's Sav Rocca averaged just 28 yards on his four punts, and until the final drive the Bears' average starting field position was their own 35-yard line.

Noteworthy
Hester was used frequently on offense, catching three passes for 41 yards, including two on the game-winning drive. ... After saying he was starting to get his mobility back during the week, Philadelphia quarterback Donovan McNabb showed it, scrambling for 18 yards and picking up a big first down in the fourth quarter.

