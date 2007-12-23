Quick Take: Bears pound rival Packers

Noteworthy

The last time the Bears returned a blocked punt and an interception for a touchdown in the same game was in 1954 against the Colts. ... Chicago has handed rival Green Bay two of its three losses this season. ... Since becoming the Packers' primary back in Week 8 and rushing for 100 yards, Ryan Grant has rushed for the century mark in every even-numbered week, and he came short of the mark in every odd numbered week. He had exactly 100 Sunday, 66 coming on a first-half touchdown.