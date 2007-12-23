Quick Take: Bears pound rival Packers

It was over when ...
Packers punter Jon Ryan shanked a 9-yard punt, allowing the Bears to take over at their own 45-yard line in the second quarter. Five plays later, Adrian Peterson cashed in with an 8-yard touchdown run to put the Bears up 13-7, and they never looked back. Ryan had a nightmare day, fumbling one snap and having two punts blocked in addition to the aforementioned shank.
Game balls
Offensively for Chicago, Peterson gets the nod. He had his second career 100-yard rushing day and his first since 2005. He also had a career-high 30 carries and scored a touchdown. On the defensive side, Brian Urlacher deserves credit for having his first career interception return for a touchdown.
Key stat
Midway through the third quarter, Brett Favre had just 14 yards passing and an interception. He finished with 153 through the air and two picks.
Noteworthy
The last time the Bears returned a blocked punt and an interception for a touchdown in the same game was in 1954 against the Colts. ... Chicago has handed rival Green Bay two of its three losses this season. ... Since becoming the Packers' primary back in Week 8 and rushing for 100 yards, Ryan Grant has rushed for the century mark in every even-numbered week, and he came short of the mark in every odd numbered week. He had exactly 100 Sunday, 66 coming on a first-half touchdown.