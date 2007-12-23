Quick Take: Bears pound rival Packers

Published: Dec 23, 2007 at 08:11 AM

It was over when ...
Packers punter Jon Ryan shanked a 9-yard punt, allowing the Bears to take over at their own 45-yard line in the second quarter. Five plays later, Adrian Peterson cashed in with an 8-yard touchdown run to put the Bears up 13-7, and they never looked back. Ryan had a nightmare day, fumbling one snap and having two punts blocked in addition to the aforementioned shank.

Game balls
Offensively for Chicago, Peterson gets the nod. He had his second career 100-yard rushing day and his first since 2005. He also had a career-high 30 carries and scored a touchdown. On the defensive side, Brian Urlacher deserves credit for having his first career interception return for a touchdown.

Key stat
Midway through the third quarter, Brett Favre had just 14 yards passing and an interception. He finished with 153 through the air and two picks.

Noteworthy
The last time the Bears returned a blocked punt and an interception for a touchdown in the same game was in 1954 against the Colts. ... Chicago has handed rival Green Bay two of its three losses this season. ... Since becoming the Packers' primary back in Week 8 and rushing for 100 yards, Ryan Grant has rushed for the century mark in every even-numbered week, and he came short of the mark in every odd numbered week. He had exactly 100 Sunday, 66 coming on a first-half touchdown.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers' Austin Ekeler details failed trade talks in tough RB market: 'I came with a lot of baggage'

After three top running backs could not agree to a deal before the franchise tag deadline, other RBs stepped in to share their frustrations, including Austin Ekeler, who used his own experience to explain the market from his perspective.

news

Rams DT Aaron Donald named to 'Madden' 99 Club for record-breaking seventh time

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was announced as a member of Madden NFL 24's "99 Club" on Tuesday, marking his record-breaking seventh appearance in the prestigious group.

news

Rookies from nine NFL teams report to training camp today

Training camp opens Tuesday for the rookies of nine NFL teams -- the Bills, Chargers, Chiefs, Dolphins, Falcons, 49ers, Giants, Ravens and Saints -- marking the first group of players to report.

news

WR Allen Robinson expects mix of young talent, veterans to help Steelers offense 'take that next step'

Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson believes Pittsburgh's offense has the right mix of developing young talent and wise veterans to take the next step in 2023.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More