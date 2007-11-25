Quick Take: Bears outlast Broncos

Published: Nov 25, 2007 at 11:31 AM

It was over when ...
Robbie Gould's field goal sailed through the uprights in overtime to give the Bears an improbable 37-34 win. It was the fifth time this season a Broncos game was decided on the final play, and Denver is now 3-2 in such contests.

Game balls
The undeniable choice is Chicago returner Devin Hester. He brought back a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns and tied his own record with five touchdown returns in a season. On defense for the Bears, end Adewale Ogunleye kept Denver from running away with the game. He had seven tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble for a unit that otherwise struggled.

Key stat
The Broncos averaged only 37 yards per punt, had no touchbacks on eight kickoffs, gave up two return touchdowns and had a punt blocked in a special teams effort that was less than stellar.

Noteworthy
Bears running back Cedric Benson suffered an ankle injury and was on the sidelines on crutches in the second half. ... Andre Hall appeared to have his first 100-yard rushing day in his first start for Denver, but ended up with 98 after gaining negative yardage on two of his last three carries.

