Quick Take: Bears - Lions

Published: Jan 03, 2010 at 07:46 AM

It was over when ...

  TE 
 [Greg Olsen](/player/gregolsen/2495700/profile) scored his eighth touchdown of the season in the 
 [Bears](/teams/chicagobears/profile?team=CHI)' win over the 
 [Lions](/teams/detroitlions/profile?team=DET).

(Duane Burleson / Associated Press)

Bears WR Devin Aromashodu scored his second touchdown of the game late in the fourth quarter to give Chicago a 34-23 lead.

Game ball

Aromashodu has become a force at the end of the season. He didn't play until Week 10, but he's scored a touchdown in three of his final four games.

Key Stat

Interceptions have haunted Bears QB Jay Cutler this year, but he threw four touchdowns against the Lions and no interceptions.

Noteworthy

The Bears lead the all-time series 91-64-5 and won the Week 4 meeting, 48-24. ... Chicago has won four of the last five meetings in Detroit. ... The Bears swept the Lions for the second consecutive season and the fourth time in the last five years.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 15: What we learned from Chiefs' win over Chargers on Thursday night

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs collected a dramatic and momentous 34-28 victory over the Chargers in overtime on "Thursday Night Football."
news

LB Von Miller one of nine Rams added to reserve/COVID-19 list

Linebacker Von Miller was one of nine Los Angeles Rams players added the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday night, the team announced. Los Angeles currently has 21 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Week 15 Thursday night inactives: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

The official inactives for the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) active vs. Chiefs on Thursday night

Running back ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ is active for the Chargers' first-place showdown with the visiting Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW