Quick Take: Bears - Lions

[Greg Olsen](/player/gregolsen/2495700/profile) scored his eighth touchdown of the season in the
[Bears](/teams/chicagobears/profile?team=CHI)' win over the
[Lions](/teams/detroitlions/profile?team=DET).
Bears WR Devin Aromashodu scored his second touchdown of the game late in the fourth quarter to give Chicago a 34-23 lead.
Game ball
Aromashodu has become a force at the end of the season. He didn't play until Week 10, but he's scored a touchdown in three of his final four games.
Key Stat
Interceptions have haunted Bears QB Jay Cutler this year, but he threw four touchdowns against the Lions and no interceptions.
Noteworthy