Quick Take: Bears jump all over Jaguars

Published: Dec 07, 2008 at 09:50 AM

It was over when ...
The Bears jumped out to a 20-3 lead at halftime, thanks to a 22-yard TD pass from QB Kyle Orton to TE Greg Olsen with 24 seconds left in the second quarter. The Bears defense was able to keep the Jaguars out of the end zone until late in the game.

Game ball
Bears safety Danieal Manning intercepted David Garrard's first pass on the Jaguars' opening drive and returned the ball 42 yards to the Jaguars 5-yard line. Manning fumbled the ball during the return and the ball went into the end zone, but the Bears challenged the ruling and won, setting up a first-and-goal from the 5. Bears quarterback Kyle Orton hit tight end Desmond Clark on a 2-yard touchdown pass two plays later and the team never looked back.

Key stat
The Jaguars converted less than 30 percent of their third-down attempts (5-of-17).

Noteworthy
The Jaguars have lost four consecutive games and six of their last seven. ... Bears running back Matt Forte has topped 100 yards from scrimmage in his past six games. (Highlights) ... The Bears got touchdowns from tight ends Clark and Olsen.

