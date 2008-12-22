Quick Take: Bears hang on to playoff hopes

It was over when ...
Robbie Gould's 38-yard field goal sailed through the uprights in overtime to keep the Bears' playoff hopes alive. It was the second straight game that Gould nailed the winning OT kick after he beat New Orleans on NFL Network in Week 15.
Fan feedback
Will the
[Bears](/teams/chicagobears/profile?team=CHI) make the playoffs? What happened to the
[Packers](/teams/greenbaypackers/profile?team=GB) this year?
**[ What are your thoughts?](http://www.nfl.com/gamecenter/fanfeedback?game_id=29767&displayPage=tab_fan_feedback&season=2008&week=REG16&override=true)**
Game ball
Alex Brown finished with only two tackles and was held without a sack, but his blocked field goal at the end of regulation saved Chicago's season. He also had an interception in the first quarter, the fifth of his career.
Key stat
In a game that came down to special teams, it was the Bears who executed. Gould was 2-for-2 in field goal attempts, while Packers counterpart Mason Crosby was just 1-of-3. Chicago also had 157 return yards compared to Green Bay's 88.
Noteworthy
Packers RB Ryan Grant had his first career receiving touchdown. ... Green Bay's Michael Montgomery had a career-high 1.5 sacks. ... Bears QB Kyle Orton is now 6-0 in December starts at home. ... In order to win the NFC North, Chicago needs to beat Houston next week and hope Minnesota loses to the New York Giants. The Bears can also get in as a wild card if they win and the Cowboys and Buccaneers both lose.