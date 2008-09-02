Quick Take: Bears at Colts

Published: Sep 02, 2008 at 12:24 PM

Last meeting
The Colts beat the Bears 29-17 in Super Bowl XLI, played in a South Florida downpour. Peyton Manning earned MVP honors, completing 25 of 38 passes for 247 yards.

Streaks
The Colts won the last regular season contest, but the Bears lead the overall series, 22-17.

Keep your eye on ...
Peyton Manning: The Colts' eight-time Pro Bowler hasn't taken a snap in live game action since Indy lost to the Chargers last January in the playoffs. He had surgery to remove an infected bursa sac from his knee just before training camp and is poised to open a new season in a new home (Lucas Oil Stadium) with a new center (see below) behind a battered offensive line.

The man snapping the ball to Manning: Jeff Saturday, the starting center for the Colts since 2000, will be sidelined six weeks with a knee injury. Coach Tony Dungy said rookie Jamey Richard likely will replace Saturday in the lineup.

Bears RB Matt Forte: The rookie runner out of Tulane starts the season with high expectations -- from fans, coaches and teammates. Forte started all four preseason games, rushing for 94 yards and also snagging six receptions for 41 yards.

Did you know?
The Bears have an NFL-best 49 Kickoff Weekend wins and can become first team to reach 50. ... The Colts will make their first regular season appearance in Lucas Oil Stadium. ... Bears head coach Lovie Smith has 36 wins, tied with Hall of Fame coach Mike Ditka for second-most in the first four years with the club. ... The Colts' 24-9 record in September is best in NFL since 1998.

