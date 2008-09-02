Quick Take: Bears at Colts

Did you know?

The Bears have an NFL-best 49 Kickoff Weekend wins and can become first team to reach 50. ... The Colts will make their first regular season appearance in Lucas Oil Stadium. ... Bears head coach Lovie Smith has 36 wins, tied with Hall of Fame coach Mike Ditka for second-most in the first four years with the club. ... The Colts' 24-9 record in September is best in NFL since 1998.