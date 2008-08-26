Quick Take: Bears at Browns

Keep your eye on ...

Bears running backs: The Bears' running game is starting to come together. Rookie RB Matt Forte collected 44 yards on 11 carries last week against the 49ers, while Kevin Jones returned to the gridiron for the first time since he suffered a torn ACL last season. The Bears can open the season with a strong backfield and take some pressure off starting QB Kyle Orton.

Bears defense:Bears coaches and players alike last week criticized the poor defensive effort against the Niners. The defense also lost linebacker Rod Wilson, who broke his right arm. The defensive unit, which is supposed to be Chicago's strength, looks to turn things around against Brady Quinn & Co.

Browns backup QB Brady Quinn: With starter Derek Anderson on the sidelines after suffering a concussion, Quinn took center stage last week against Detroit. While he was average in his debut as the starter (14-of-24, 106 yards, no TDs), Quinn likely will get another shot to lead the offense and build his confidence.

Browns RB Jason Wright: With a hamstring injury likely to sideline starter Jamal Lewis once again, Wright will take the handoffs from Quinn. The Browns still are looking for their first preseason win and Wright can send the Browns into Week 1 with confidence.

