Quick Take: Bears at Broncos

Published: Aug 24, 2009 at 01:50 PM

Keep your eye on ...

Orton vs. Cutler: The Broncos thought so highly of QB Kyle Orton, they traded QB Jay Cutler to get him. Alright, it probably did not happen that way. Orton did however look impressive last week against the Seahawks, driving the Broncos to 10 points, which would have been more if Jabar Gaffney had not dropped a sure touchdown reception. Jay Cutler, meanwhile, looks to provide the Bears with the franchise QB they have lacked since Jim McMahon.

The status of WR Brandon Marshall: The enigmatic receiver told reporters that he was "not close" to learning new coach Josh McDaniels' playbook. So the team left him at home for its preseason game at Seattle last week. Could the club and receiver be heading for a standoff?

