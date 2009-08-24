Quick Take: Bears at Broncos

Orton vs. Cutler: The Broncos thought so highly of QB Kyle Orton, they traded QB Jay Cutler to get him. Alright, it probably did not happen that way. Orton did however look impressive last week against the Seahawks, driving the Broncos to 10 points, which would have been more if Jabar Gaffney had not dropped a sure touchdown reception. Jay Cutler, meanwhile, looks to provide the Bears with the franchise QB they have lacked since Jim McMahon.