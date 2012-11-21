Quick Take: Bears aim to end two-game skid

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has his thoughts on the game:

Week 12 primer:
» Ranking games in order of intrigue

Why this game is intriguing: It's slowly becoming difficult to count the Bears among the NFL's dangerous teams, given the way they're playing. A home loss to the Texans, a road blowout loss to the 49ers -- and just 13 total points to show. Perhaps injured Bears quarterback Jay Cutler will be back, but it feels like the stirring 51-point beat-down Chicago put on the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 happened 85 years ago. Which makes this interesting for the Vikings, a too-young, too-talent-starved team that should have faded long before this week. What happened to the flash in the pan we were all expecting? A win for Minnesota will make for a furious race down the stretch in the NFC North.

On Twitter:#MINvsCHI

