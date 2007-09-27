Quick take: Bears (1-2) at Lions (2-1)

Last meeting
Chicago kicker Robbie Gould kicked three fouth-quarter field goals to seal a 26-21 victory in Week 16 last year, helping the Bears sweep the season series.
Streaks
Chicago has won the last four to expand its overall series lead to 87-62-5.
Last week
Jon Kitna continued his stellar season through the air, passing for 446 yards (tops among all passers in Week 3) against the Eagles. Unfortunately for the Lions, Donovan McNabb had a breakout game and Philly dropped Detroit, 56-21. The Bears, riddled with injuries, struggled on offense vs. the Cowboys Sunday night. QB Rex Grossman threw three interceptions, none more costly than the one that was returned for a touchdown with 12:01 left in the fourth and the Bears down by 10. The 34-10 loss cost Grossman his job, as Brian Griese will be under center against the Lions.
At stake
In a division that most thought the Bears had locked up before the season began, both teams now need a victory to keep up with undefeated Green Bay.
Key matchup
Lions defense vs. Griese. If Griese can aviod the costly mistakes that plagued Grossman and eventually got him benched, the Bears' new starting quarterback could carve up one of the worst-ranked defenses in the league. The Lions are giving up more than 295 passing yards per game, which could give Griese a one-week reprieve from the boo-birds before facing the Packers' vaunted defense in two weeks.
Key injuries
CHICAGO: LB Brian Urlacher (ankle), DE Alex Brown (ankle), C Olin Kreutz (ankle), P Brad Maynard (groin) DETROIT: TE Dan Campbell (elbow), LB Anthony Cannon (quadricep), RB T.J. Duckett (ankle)' DE Kalimba Edwards (ankle), T Jeff Backus (knee), DT Shaun Rogers (knee).
Did you know?
Bears' WR Mushsin Muhammad has 35 career catches vs. Detroit, and 23 have resulted in a first down or touchdown (65.7 pct.)