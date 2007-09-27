Quick take: Bears (1-2) at Lions (2-1)

Last week

Jon Kitna continued his stellar season through the air, passing for 446 yards (tops among all passers in Week 3) against the Eagles. Unfortunately for the Lions, Donovan McNabb had a breakout game and Philly dropped Detroit, 56-21. The Bears, riddled with injuries, struggled on offense vs. the Cowboys Sunday night. QB Rex Grossman threw three interceptions, none more costly than the one that was returned for a touchdown with 12:01 left in the fourth and the Bears down by 10. The 34-10 loss cost Grossman his job, as Brian Griese will be under center against the Lions.