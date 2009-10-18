quick take: bear-falcons

Published: Oct 18, 2009 at 05:00 PM

It was over when ...

Bears QB Jay Cutler's pass on fourth-and-6 at Atlanta's 10-yard line fell incomplete with 29 seconds left.

Game ball

Falcons DT Jonathan Babineaux forced a crucial fumble at the goal line that was recovered by teammate Coy Wire to keep the Bears scoreless in the third quarter. The fifth-year veteran also had three tackles and half a sack.

Key Stat

The Bears entered the red zone four times, but scored just once. Besides the final drive, which ended on downs, the other possessions ended with a fumble and an interception.

Noteworthy

Johnny Knox had a touchdown for the fourth straight game and joins Walter Payton as the only Bears rookies to have a TD in four straight contests. ... The Falcons are off to a 4-1 start for the first time since 2004. ... Atlanta is 15-1 under coach Mike Smith when leading at halftime.

