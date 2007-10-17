Quick Take: Atlanta (1-5) at New Orleans (1-4)

Last meeting
In Week 12 last year, quarterback Drew Brees threw for 349 yards to lead the Saints past the Falcons, 31-13, at the Georgia Dome.
Last week
Atlanta could not get going offensively and was trounced at home by the Giants, 31-10, on Monday night. ... New Orleans got its first victory of the year, 28-17, over host Seattle.
At stake
Following the loss to New York, Falcons quarterback Joey Harrington and coach Bobby Petrino vented their frustration in the postgame press conference. This came just one week after tight end Alge Crumpler criticized Atlanta's offensive game plan. With the team embroiled in so much turmoil, the Falcons could use a win simply to avoid further dissention in the ranks. ... Despite their 0-4 start, the Saints avoided any major infighting and it showed in Sunday's win over the Seahawks. Another victory and New Orleans can start thinking about re-entering the conversation in the NFC South.
Key matchup
Saints defensive end Charles Grant vs. Falcons right tackle Renardo Foster. While Grant has only one sack so far this season, he remains a pass-rushing threat on the outside. The sixth-year player averaged more than seven sacks a season over his first five years and could be primed for a breakout game. The rookie Foster struggled in his first start filling in for the injured Wayne Gandy. Though he kept New York's Osi Umenyiora from getting any sacks, he allowed Umenyiora to consistently pressure Harrington. He will need to do better against Grant if the Falcons hope to revive the offense and oust the Saints.
Did you know?
New Orleans is tied with St. Louis for the worst turnover ratio in the NFL at minus-8.