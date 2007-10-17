Quick Take: Atlanta (1-5) at New Orleans (1-4)

Key matchup

Saints defensive end Charles Grant vs. Falcons right tackle Renardo Foster. While Grant has only one sack so far this season, he remains a pass-rushing threat on the outside. The sixth-year player averaged more than seven sacks a season over his first five years and could be primed for a breakout game. The rookie Foster struggled in his first start filling in for the injured Wayne Gandy. Though he kept New York's Osi Umenyiora from getting any sacks, he allowed Umenyiora to consistently pressure Harrington. He will need to do better against Grant if the Falcons hope to revive the offense and oust the Saints.