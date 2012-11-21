Quick Take: A holiday tradition continues in Motown

Why this game is intriguing: What child of the 1990s didn't wake up on Thanksgiving morning, hoping to put off the meal so he could watch Detroit Lions star Barry Sanders for the only time all season? Was that just me? It was the only thing that put turkey and dressing in second place, a Thanksgiving tradition. That's been replaced by another, uh, tradition in Detroit: losing. The Lions have dropped eight Thanksgiving Day games in a row, often to stellar opponents. It'll be no different this year, with the blazing Texans coming to town boasting the best record in the AFC. Yet Houston nearly lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, yanking out a win behind an impressive showing by Matt Schaub. On Thursday, it's the Lions who absolutely need it. Barely hanging on to playoff hopes after two straight losses, Detroit needs to essentially run the table with a tough schedule. Not impossible. But almost.