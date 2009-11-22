Quick Take: 49ers-Packers

Published: Nov 22, 2009 at 07:59 AM

It was over when ...

  Ryan Grant rushed for 129 yards and scored a touchdown.

The Packers ran out the final 5:56 of the game, thwarting a 49ers rally. Green Bay looked like it were in cruise control, holding a 23-3 halftime lead. But the 49ers scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to close the gap to 30-24. The Packers took over and never relinquished the ball.

Game ball

The 49ers drafted quarterback Alex Smith with the first overall selection in the 2005 NFL Draft, allowing Aaron Rodgers to tumble to the Packers. Rodgers, who grew up a huge 49ers fan, made San Francisco pay for that decision in his first appearance against the team by completing 32 of 45 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns.

Key Stat

The Packers more than doubled the 49ers' time of possession, 41:39 to 18:21. The reason? The Packers managed 26 first downs to San Francisco's 10.

Noteworthy

Packers linebacker Aaron Kampman and cornerback Al Harris were both carted off the field with knee injuries. ... The Packers have won the last seven meetings with the 49ers and 12 of 13, including playoffs. ... Mike McCarthy was the 49ers' offensive coordinator in 2005 before becoming Green Bay's head coach in 2006 (Alex Smith was 2-5 as starter with McCarthy as his OC in his 2005 rookie season). ... Packers WR Greg Jennings caught his third touchdown of the season. He scored nine last year.

