Quick Take: 49ers-Packers

It was over when ...
Ryan Grant rushed for 129 yards and scored a touchdown.
(Jim Prisching / Associated Press)
Game ball
The 49ers drafted quarterback Alex Smith with the first overall selection in the 2005 NFL Draft, allowing Aaron Rodgers to tumble to the Packers. Rodgers, who grew up a huge 49ers fan, made San Francisco pay for that decision in his first appearance against the team by completing 32 of 45 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns.
Key Stat
Noteworthy
Packers linebacker Aaron Kampman and cornerback Al Harris were both carted off the field with knee injuries. ... The Packers have won the last seven meetings with the 49ers and 12 of 13, including playoffs. ... Mike McCarthy was the 49ers' offensive coordinator in 2005 before becoming Green Bay's head coach in 2006 (Alex Smith was 2-5 as starter with McCarthy as his OC in his 2005 rookie season). ... Packers WR Greg Jennings caught his third touchdown of the season. He scored nine last year.