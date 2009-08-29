Quick Take: 49ers get late TD to beat Cowboys

Tony Romo still needs time with Roy Williams: Although Romo looked adequate in completing 11 of 17 passes for 125 yards, the Cowboys' starting QB threw an interception near the end zone and, more importantly, didn't have a chance to work with his top target. Williams, who missed the game because of a shoulder injury, is expected to help fill the void left by Terrell Owens' absence. However, Williams has been bothered by various injuries that have limited him in practice and the preseason.