Quick Take: 49ers get late TD to beat Cowboys

Published: Aug 29, 2009 at 04:13 PM

What we learned ...

Tony Romo still needs time with Roy Williams: Although Romo looked adequate in completing 11 of 17 passes for 125 yards, the Cowboys' starting QB threw an interception near the end zone and, more importantly, didn't have a chance to work with his top target. Williams, who missed the game because of a shoulder injury, is expected to help fill the void left by Terrell Owens' absence. However, Williams has been bothered by various injuries that have limited him in practice and the preseason.

Re-air on NFL Network:
San Francisco 49s at

Dallas Cowboys,

Sunday, 4 p.m. ET

» NFL Network preseason schedule

The 49ers' passing game is a work in progress: The 49ers will win in the regular season with a heavy dose of Frank Gore running the ball. Still, the passing game needs to provide something to keep opposing defenses honest. Shaun Hill, who was named San Francisco's starting QB for Week 1, connected on 9 of 17 passes for 79 yards as he played into the third quarter. Hill has proven he's accurate, but averaging 4.6 yards per pass attempt has to be a concern.

Talk of the video screens will continue: While the Cowboys Stadium video boards weren't an issue during the game, 49ers punter Andy Lee kicked a ball into one of the monitors hanging over the field in warmups. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell ruled earlier this week that the Cowboys won't have to raise the screens, but they remain a hot topic as the season nears.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

State of the 2021 Jacksonville Jaguars: Optimism reigns with arrivals of Trevor Lawrence, Urban Meyer

Will the Jaguars enjoy a quick turnaround under Urban Meyer with first overall pick Trevor Lawrence at the helm of the offense? Adam Rank explores the state of the franchise heading into the 2021 NFL season.
news

Kyle Shanahan to Sean McVay on Matthew Stafford trade: 'You don't want to get me started, dude'

With both teams interested in acquiring QB Matthew Stafford this offseason, Rams coach Sean McVay and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan recall key details surrounding a trade that happened while the NFC West rivals were in Mexico. 
news

Derek Carr's 'plan' to recruit Davante Adams: Raiders win Super Bowl over Packers, then sign WR

Raiders QB Derek Carr continues to put on his "full-court press" in an elongated courtship of former Fresno State teammate and current Packers star Davante Adams.
news

2021 NFL season: One potential first-time Pro Bowler from each AFC team

Could Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins be on the verge of a breakout season? How about Raiders DE Maxx Crosby? Marc Sessler has chosen one prime candidate from each AFC team to earn a first Pro Bowl nod in 2021.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW