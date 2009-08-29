Quick Take: 49ers get late TD to beat Cowboys

What we learned ...
Tony Romo still needs time with Roy Williams: Although Romo looked adequate in completing 11 of 17 passes for 125 yards, the Cowboys' starting QB threw an interception near the end zone and, more importantly, didn't have a chance to work with his top target. Williams, who missed the game because of a shoulder injury, is expected to help fill the void left by Terrell Owens' absence. However, Williams has been bothered by various injuries that have limited him in practice and the preseason.
Sunday, 4 p.m. ET
The 49ers' passing game is a work in progress: The 49ers will win in the regular season with a heavy dose of Frank Gore running the ball. Still, the passing game needs to provide something to keep opposing defenses honest. Shaun Hill, who was named San Francisco's starting QB for Week 1, connected on 9 of 17 passes for 79 yards as he played into the third quarter. Hill has proven he's accurate, but averaging 4.6 yards per pass attempt has to be a concern.
Talk of the video screens will continue: While the Cowboys Stadium video boards weren't an issue during the game, 49ers punter Andy Lee kicked a ball into one of the monitors hanging over the field in warmups. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell ruled earlier this week that the Cowboys won't have to raise the screens, but they remain a hot topic as the season nears.