Quick Take: 49ers can rebound vs. Dolphins

Why this game is intriguing: Before the Miami Dolphins stumbled, this had hopes of being a much better game. Now, especially with the San Francisco 49ers amped up after a surprising loss, it's not that way. Miami is running on fumes, and that's not a good place to be when you have the physical 49ers on tap. As has been the case for the last few weeks, all eyes are on quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who must rebound from his first shaky performance. Coach Jim Harbaugh has expressed confidence in the second-year signal-caller, but is a hook in favor of Alex Smith still possible? That's what we're wondering.

