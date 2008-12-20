Quick Take: 49ers (5-9) at Rams (2-12)

Last meeting
In Week 11, San Francisco QB Shaun Hill threw for 213 yards and two TDs to lead the Niners over the Rams, 35-16.
Streaks
The 49ers have won two of the past three matchups, but the Rams hold a 60-55-2 overall series lead. Check out the historical matchup of the last five games.
Last week
The Niners controlled the game but couldn't get the ball in the end zone in their 14-9 loss to the Dolphins. ... The Rams scored only a field goal in the second half and allowed the Seahawks to rally in their 23-20 loss.
Keep your eye on ...
The end zone: Last week, the Niners were held to three field goals by Miami after putting together four drives of 10 or more plays and controlling the ball for more than 38 minutes. This week look for Shaun Hill & Co. to score at least one touchdown, as they face a Rams defense that has given up nearly 30 points per game.
Fan feedback
Should the Niners keep
[Mike Singletary](/player/mikesingletary/2525735/profile) at the helm? Should the
[Rams](/teams/st.louisrams/profile?team=STL) keep Jim Haslett?
A familiar foe: Against his old team in Week 11, Isaac Bruce had just one catch for 20 yards. Since that game he's averaged 83 yards per game and caught two touchdown passes.
Crafty defense: Veteran Rams defensive back Jason Craft had two sacks against the Niners in Week 11. Last week against the Dolphins, he collected a sack, forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He'll make things difficult for the Niners' receiving corps, which might be without Arnez Battle for another week.
Did you know?
Niners linebacker Takeo Spikes has three INTs this season, tied for most among LBs. ... QB Shaun Hill has posted a passer rating of higher than 95.0 in seven of 10 career games. ... Since 2000, Rams WR Torry Holt leads the NFL with 807 receptions and 11,727 yards. ... Check out the NFL playoff picture.