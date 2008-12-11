Quick Take: 49ers (5-8) at Dolphins (8-5)

Last meeting
In Week 12 of the 2004 season, Dolphins DE Jason Taylor had three of the team's eight sacks on Niners QB Tim Rattay, who didn't manage a touchdown pass in San Francisco's 24-17 home loss to Miami.
Streaks
Miami's win in 2004 tied this series, which includes a 49ers win in Super Bowl XIX, at 5-5. ... San Francisco has won five of the last six meetings with the Dolphins.
Last week
Chad Pennington completed 23 of 29 passes, leading Miami to a 16-3 win over the Buffalo Bills and a three-way share of the AFC East lead. ... Niners QB Shaun Hill passed for 285 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-14 upset of the New York Jets in San Francisco.
Keep your eye on ...
Hill's impressive play: Hill has played efficiently since replacing J.T. O'Sullivan in Week 8, completing 62.9 percent of his passes for 1,352 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions -- impressive numbers in six games. Coming off an upset of the Jets, Hill will look to continue his hot streak against Miami's 21st-ranked pass defense.
Pennington keeping the Dolphins in it: After 13 games, Chad Pennington's first season in Miami can be declared a success. The nine-year veteran has completed 66.4 percent of his passes and thrown twice as many touchdown passes (12) as he has interceptions (6). Pennington's resurgence this season is one of the main reasons the Dolphins are in the thick of the AFC playoff race.
The NFL's sack leader: With two sacks last week, Dolphins outside linebacker Joey Porter now leads the league with 16.5 this season. In his 10th season, Porter is enjoying a career year, and he should tee off against a Niners offensive line that's ranked 31st in pass protection, allowing a sack every 11.3 pass attempts.
Did you know?
The Dolphins are in a three-way tie for the AFC East lead. ... the 49ers have been eliminated from playoff contention. For a complete look at the postseason picture click here. ... The Dolphins have won six of their last seven games. ... In his last three games as a starter, Miami undrafted free-agent WR Davone Bess has 20 receptions for 245 yards. ... Check out the Dolphins' playoff possibilities. ... Check out the Steelers' playoff possibilities.