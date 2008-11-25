Quick Take: 49ers (3-8) at Bills (6-5)

Last meeting
The Bills totaled 226 rushing yards, including 102 from Willis McGahee, whose two touchdowns helped the Bills leave San Francisco with a 41-7 win in Week 16 of 2004.
Last week
Trent Edwards threw two touchdowns and ran for two more in Buffalo's 54-31 win at Kansas City. ... The 49ers allowed a season-high 341 passing yards from Tony Romo in a 35-22 road loss at Dallas.
Can Buffalo mount a comeback in the AFC East? Is
Shaun Hill San Francisco's QB of the future?
Keep your eye on ...
San Fran on third downs: Last week, Niners QB Shaun Hill posted a career-high 303 passing yards, yet it was all for naught as his team converted just two of 10 third downs against the Cowboys. The Niners have struggled on third downs all season, converting them at just over a 33 percent clip (27th in the league).
Rookie CB Leodis McKelvin: McKelvin had two interceptions Sunday, including a 64-yard return for a touchdown, marking the second consecutive week that he's seen the end zone. McKelvin's contributions are not limited to defense. The rookie ranks second behing Seattle's Josh Wilson with 1,140 kick return yards.
Edwards' renewed confidence: Last week, Trent Edwards looked more like the QB we saw during Buffalo's first six games -- the one who threw five touchdowns and just two interceptions. Since then, he went through a four-game stretch in which he turned the ball over 10 times. Look for Edwards to build on last week's error-free performance against San Francisco's 29th-ranked pass defense.
Did you know?
The 49ers have 52 plays of 20-plus yards, the most in the NFL. ... Frank Gore is one of two players to lead his team in rushing yards (860) and receptions (36). ... Edwards leads the AFC with a 108.6 passer rating in the fourth quarter. The Bills are 9-1 when Edwards has 80-plus passer rating.