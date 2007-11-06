Quick Take: 49ers (2-6) at Seahawks (4-4)

Key matchup:

49ers linebacker Patrick Willis vs. Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander. The rookie Willis has been one of the few bright spots for the 49ers, seemingly molded in the image of his legendary coach, Mike Singletary. Willis, who leads the Seahawks with 83 tackles, including 12 in the team's first meeting with the Seahawks, broke his hand in Sunday's game vs. Atlanta. He'll be playing with a soft cast when he faces Alexander, who has fought injuries himself this season. The Seahawks are going to need a big second-half from Alexander, who has just two touchdowns on the season, if they want to compete in the NFC West.