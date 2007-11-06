Quick Take: 49ers (2-6) at Seahawks (4-4)

Published: Nov 06, 2007 at 06:38 PM

Last meeting
Matt Hasselbeck threw for 281 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and Deion Branch had seven receptions for 165 yards in the Seahawks' 23-3 victory at San Francisco in Week 4.

Streaks
The 49ers swept the season series in 2006, but the Seahawks lead the all-time series 9-8 after the win earlier this season.

Last week
Cornerback Jimmy Williams intercepted Alex Smith's pass in the closing seconds to seal the host Falcons 20-16 win over the 49ers. The Seahawks rallied to force overtime in Cleveland, but Phil Dawson kicked a 25-yard field goal to lift the Browns, 33-30. Jamal Lewis had four touchdowns for Cleveland.

At stake
The 49ers two-game winning streak to open the season seems like a distant memory, and you have to start wondering about the job security of coach Mike Nolan. Despite losing three of their past four, the Seahawks lead the NFC West, but they are a ways away from being considered one of the top teams in the NFC.

Key matchup:
49ers linebacker Patrick Willis vs. Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander. The rookie Willis has been one of the few bright spots for the 49ers, seemingly molded in the image of his legendary coach, Mike Singletary. Willis, who leads the Seahawks with 83 tackles, including 12 in the team's first meeting with the Seahawks, broke his hand in Sunday's game vs. Atlanta. He'll be playing with a soft cast when he faces Alexander, who has fought injuries himself this season. The Seahawks are going to need a big second-half from Alexander, who has just two touchdowns on the season, if they want to compete in the NFC West.

Did you know?
Quarterback Matt Hasselbeck is 7-2 as a starter against the 49ers.

