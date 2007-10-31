Quick Take: 49ers (2-5) at Falcons (1-6)

Last meeting
Running back Warrick Dunn's two touchdowns led the visiting Falcons to a 21-19 victory on Sept. 12, 2004.
Key matchup:
Niners quarterback Alex Smith vs. Falcons cornerback DeAngelo Hall. Smith showed a lot of guts battling through the pain in his return to the 49ers' starting lineup last week. But he will likely find throwing against Hall -- one of the top cornerbacks in the league -- even more excruciating. Hall has a pair of interceptions, but Smith has thrown only one interception in 127 attempts this season.
Did you know?
San Francisco receiver Arnaz Battle has scored a touchdown in two of his last three games. ... Falcons WR Roddy White has 29 catches for 501 yards (17.3 avg.) in the past six games, including two 100-yard efforts.