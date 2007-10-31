Quick Take: 49ers (2-5) at Falcons (1-6)

Published: Oct 30, 2007 at 09:23 PM

Last meeting
Running back Warrick Dunn's two touchdowns led the visiting Falcons to a 21-19 victory on Sept. 12, 2004.

Streaks
The 49ers are 44-26-1 against the Falcons and have won three of the last four.

Last week
Both teams have a little something in common. Besides being former NFC West rivals, they both lost their last game to the suddenly resurgent Saints. The 49ers lost 31-10 at home this past Sunday, while the Falcons fell at New Orleans, 22-16, in Week 7. Atlanta had a bye last week.

At stake
The 49ers and Falcons have fallen behind in the NFC playoff race but will try to get some positive momentum going into the second half of the season and perhaps take a look at some younger players as they build for the future.

Key matchup:
Niners quarterback Alex Smith vs. Falcons cornerback DeAngelo Hall. Smith showed a lot of guts battling through the pain in his return to the 49ers' starting lineup last week. But he will likely find throwing against Hall -- one of the top cornerbacks in the league -- even more excruciating. Hall has a pair of interceptions, but Smith has thrown only one interception in 127 attempts this season.

Did you know?
San Francisco receiver Arnaz Battle has scored a touchdown in two of his last three games. ... Falcons WR Roddy White has 29 catches for 501 yards (17.3 avg.) in the past six games, including two 100-yard efforts.

