Quick Take: 49ers (2-3) at Giants (4-2)

Key matchup

Giants wide receivers vs. 49ers defensive backs. New York wideout Plaxico Burress is on a record-setting touchdown pace despite missing practice for the majority of the year with a sprained ankle. Giants teammate Amani Toomer is producing at a high level as well with 26 catches. The two have helped New York become the fifth-highest scoring team in the league. San Francisco has a pair of elite corners in Nate Clements and Walt Harris. The 49ers' overall ranking in pass defense is only 16th, but they have the talent and ability to slow down the Giants. New York would likely win a shootout against San Francisco's 32nd-ranked scoring offense, so it is imperative that the 49ers shut down Burress and Toomer.