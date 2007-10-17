Quick Take: 49ers (2-3) at Giants (4-2)

Last meeting
Eli Manning threw for 251 yards and a touchdown and the Giants limited the 49ers to only 138 yards in a 24-6 win in November 2005.
Streaks
San Francisco has won four of the last five meetings to take a 13-12 advantage in the all-time series.
Last week
New York pounded the struggling Falcons 31-10 in Atlanta. It was the Giants' fourth consecutive win and brought them to within a game of the NFC East-leading Cowboys. ... The 49ers are coming off a much-needed bye. The time off allowed injured starters Alex Smith and Vernon Davis an extra week to heal and both could return on Sunday.
At stake
The Giants have momentum on their side and that is not something they want to lose. By winning their fifth straight they can continue to position themselves as one of the NFC's best teams and put more pressure on Dallas. ... The 49ers have lost three games in a row. Despite that recent skid, San Francisco can put itself right back into contention due to the NFC West's mediocrity.
Key matchup
Giants wide receivers vs. 49ers defensive backs. New York wideout Plaxico Burress is on a record-setting touchdown pace despite missing practice for the majority of the year with a sprained ankle. Giants teammate Amani Toomer is producing at a high level as well with 26 catches. The two have helped New York become the fifth-highest scoring team in the league. San Francisco has a pair of elite corners in Nate Clements and Walt Harris. The 49ers' overall ranking in pass defense is only 16th, but they have the talent and ability to slow down the Giants. New York would likely win a shootout against San Francisco's 32nd-ranked scoring offense, so it is imperative that the 49ers shut down Burress and Toomer.
Did you know?
San Francisco coach Mike Nolan was the defensive coordinator for the Giants from 1993-96.