Quick study: Recently signed Spiller to work with Bills' starters

C.J. Spiller didn't sign with the Buffalo Bills until late last week, after he missed 11 training-camp practices. However, the team hopes to quickly integrate its first-round draft pick into the offense.
Spiller is in line to take reps with Buffalo's offensive starters, a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora on Sunday. The rookie running back also is the Bills' top option at kick returner and punt returner -- an area in which he shined in college.
Spiller attended his first training-camp practice Friday, after signing his contract, and also worked out Saturday. The Bills took Sunday off, but they will return to the field Monday.
Spiller, the No. 9 overall pick, received a five-year, $25 million contract with escalators that could make the deal worth up to $37 million. For that money, the Bills want Spiller to flash the same playmaking ability he did at Clemson, where he scored 51 touchdowns in four seasons. He also tied the NCAA record for career return TDs with eight.
Spiller will be part of a three-back Bills rotation that includes Fred Jackson and Marshawn Lynch, who split the starting duties last season. First-year Bills coach Chan Gailey also hasn't ruled out the possibility of using Spiller as a receiver or in a two-back formation.
Because of his versatility, Spiller has drawn comparisons to New Orleans Saints running Reggie Bush. Spiller and Bush are the only two players to finish their college careers with 3,000 yards rushing, 1,500 yards in kickoff returns, 1,000 yards receiving and 500 yards in punt returns.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.