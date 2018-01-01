Quick-snap grades for every team through Day 2 of 2018 draft

**The skinny:** Tackle [Cordy Glenn](/player/cordyglenn/2532849/profile) was shipped to Cincinnati in a swap of picks, setting Buffalo into a position to move up again to pick Allen. Giving up two second-round picks without trading the No. 22 pick this year or next year's first-round pick is fine. Allen's inaccuracy as a thrower against marginal competition makes him a risk that many teams wouldn't want to take. He showed improvement through the draft process, though, so it's possible this will turn out. The [Bills](/teams/buffalobills/profile?team=BUF) also moved down in last year's draft to get a second first-rounder this year via Kansas City, and then moved back up when the exceptional Edmunds was available at 16. A good trade, especially since they only moved from the third to the fifth round in the deal. Trading to land Allen made Friday night quiet for the [Bills](/teams/buffalobills/profile?team=BUF), and we'll have to see if he was worth it. But picking up Phillips late in the third round was a great deal, as he could be a perfect replacement for nose tackle [Kyle Williams](/player/kylewilliams/2506931/profile) whenever he retires. The guy led Stanford in tackles last year as a nose tackle. Think about that. </mobile-content:draft-grade>