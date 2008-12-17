Questions surround status of Addai, Sanders for Colts

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts could get Bob Sanders and Joseph Addai back in the lineup Thursday night.
Then again, maybe not.
Coach Tony Dungy told reporters Tuesday he thought both would play against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and both were listed as full participants in Tuesday's practice.
But after practice, team president Bill Polian offered a different assessment.
"Joseph is questionable, and Bob, I think, is, too," Polian told NFL Network. "I would say Bob's chances are probably 51-49 of playing."
Addai sat out Sunday's game, a 31-21 victory over Detroit, with a right shoulder injury. Sanders has missed four of the last five games with swelling in his right knee, the same knee on which he had surgery while missing five games earlier this season with a high ankle sprain.
Sanders, the 2007 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, has missed nine games in 2008.
The Colts will be without middle linebacker Gary Brackett, the defensive captain. Brackett has missed the last two games after cracking a bone in his lower right leg. Dungy initially said Brackett would miss at least two games, but the short week will force him to miss another game.
Defensive end Dwight Freeney, selected to his fourth Pro Bowl on Tuesday, was one of four players who did not practice. Freeney typically sits out at least one practice each week to rest.
Also out were receiver Marvin Harrison (knee), who needs five catches to become the third player in league history with 1,100; backup running back Chad Simpson (ankle); and Brackett. Simpson scored his first career touchdown Sunday after spraining his ankle a week earlier against Cincinnati.
