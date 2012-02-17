Questions surround defensive linemen entering combine

1. Devon Still, Penn State: Still possesses all of the physical tools scouts covet in an interior defender. His combination of size, strength and power allows him to overwhelm blockers at the point of attack, but he is more than a bull rusher in the middle. He flashes athleticism and quickness when used on the move, and his ability to disrupt plays behind the line of scrimmage has earned him strongly positive reviews in scouting circles. Some have reservations about his unrefined technique, but his natural tools will entice coaches looking for a potential disrupter in the middle. If he puts together an impressive performance in the weight room and on the field, Still could become the top interior defender on draft boards across the league.