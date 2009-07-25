Questions, questions everywhere as training camps open

Todd Haley goes from leading one of the most prolific and exciting offenses in the league in Arizona to one of the NFL's most inept attacks in KC. And while Haley doesn't have a Kurt Warner to lead his team, he does have Matt Cassel, who parlayed a superb season filling in for the injured Tom Brady in New England into a massive contract with the Chiefs. But Cassel hasn't been a starter at the outset of a season since, well, high school.