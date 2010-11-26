Questioning if two years is enough to evaluate head coaches

I'm looking forward to seeing the Jaguars and Giants play this weekend at Giants Stadium. Big game for both teams as the Jags have done a remarkable job of sneaking into first place in the AFC South without gaining much attention. Are they for real, or are they like they were last year when they lost their last four and five of their last six? The Giants must prove they are not going to fall apart as they did last year when they lost three of their last four, giving up 45, 41 and 44 points in those defeats. Should be fun following both storylines.