Colts place guard Quenton Nelson on reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Cardinals game

The Colts may have to try to extend their recent hot streak without another key lineman.
Indianapolis placed Quenton Nelson on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Friday.
Nelson can still test out of COVID-19 protocols provided he is vaccinated and asymptomatic and tests negative twice within 24 hours, though his Friday placement gives him very little time to do so with kickoff set for Saturday night against the Arizona Cardinals. If unvaccinated, he'll miss the game.
The All-Pro guard becomes the third lineman to have his status thrown into uncertainty for Saturday's Christmas night contest. Guard Mark Glowinski landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week, and center Ryan Kelly has already been ruled out due to a personal matter.
Nelson is undoubtedly Indianapolis' most valuable lineman. The three-time All-Pro was recently named a Pro Bowler, marking his fourth selection in as many NFL seasons.
With a run-heavy attack powering the way for the Colts thanks to Jonathan Taylor's fantastic performance in 2021, the potential loss of three linemen would be significant to the Colts' chances against the Cardinals. After the Tennessee Titans' close win over San Francisco on Thursday night, the Colts can't afford to lose if they hope to win the AFC South.