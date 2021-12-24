Colts place guard Quenton Nelson on reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Cardinals game

The Colts may have to try to extend their recent hot streak without another key lineman.

Indianapolis placed ﻿Quenton Nelson﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Friday.

Nelson can still test out of COVID-19 protocols provided he is vaccinated and asymptomatic and tests negative twice within 24 hours, though his Friday placement gives him very little time to do so with kickoff set for Saturday night against the Arizona Cardinals. If unvaccinated, he'll miss the game.

The All-Pro guard becomes the third lineman to have his status thrown into uncertainty for Saturday's Christmas night contest. Guard ﻿Mark Glowinski﻿ landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week, and center Ryan Kelly has already been ruled out due to a personal matter.

Nelson is undoubtedly Indianapolis' most valuable lineman. The three-time All-Pro was recently named a Pro Bowler, marking his fourth selection in as many NFL seasons.