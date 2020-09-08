Queen Latifah to host 'Inspire Change Special' Wed. on NBC

Ahead of 2020 Kickoff, NFL Media and Queen Latifah present the Inspire Change Special, airing this Wednesday, September 9 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app. Hosted by Queen Latifah, the one-hour program will provide a platform for NFL players and colleagues to discuss the work the NFL Family is doing collectively to advance social justice and equality.
Since launching its social justice efforts in 2017, the NFL has worked to break down barriers to opportunity and create positive change in communities across the country through its collaboration with current NFL players and Legends. With a focus on the key pillars of Inspire Change -- education, economic advancement, police and community relations, and criminal justice reform -- the league has provided more than $70 million in social justice grants including national grants to 20 non-profits across the country while supporting local work of NFL clubs and players. The Inspire Change Special will examine how longstanding social injustices and systemic racism have changed how the NFL approaches social responsibility, community outreach, and civic engagement led by NFL players while lifting the voices of the players themselves.
The Inspire Change Special will include:
- An original poem by Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett featuring voices of players such as New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and more.
- NBC Sports' Mike Tirico leads a discussion with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith.
- A discussion with NFL Network's Steve Wyche and the Los Angeles Chargers
- A snippet of the league's new Say Their Stories series and an interview with New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara about this season's efforts to honor victims of systemic racism and social justice heroes
- An interview with Players Coalition task force members Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum and New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty, hosted by Andrea Kremer
- An essay written by Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald on the importance of exercising your right to vote in honor of the late Congressman John Lewis
NFL Network will re-air the Inspire Change Special on Friday, September 18 at 10 p.m. ET. The interview with Tirico, Goodell, and Smith will also be available on NBCSports.com following Wednesday night's broadcast on NBC.
To learn more about Inspire Change visit www.nfl.com/inspirechange.