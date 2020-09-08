Queen Latifah to host 'Inspire Change Special' Wed. on NBC

Ahead of 2020 Kickoff, NFL Media and Queen Latifah present the Inspire Change Special, airing this Wednesday, September 9 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, NBCSports.com , and the NBC Sports app. Hosted by Queen Latifah, the one-hour program will provide a platform for NFL players and colleagues to discuss the work the NFL Family is doing collectively to advance social justice and equality.

Since launching its social justice efforts in 2017, the NFL has worked to break down barriers to opportunity and create positive change in communities across the country through its collaboration with current NFL players and Legends. With a focus on the key pillars of Inspire Change -- education, economic advancement, police and community relations, and criminal justice reform -- the league has provided more than $70 million in social justice grants including national grants to 20 non-profits across the country while supporting local work of NFL clubs and players. The Inspire Change Special will examine how longstanding social injustices and systemic racism have changed how the NFL approaches social responsibility, community outreach, and civic engagement led by NFL players while lifting the voices of the players themselves.