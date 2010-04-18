Quarterback talent highlights potential second-round gems

Terrence Cody, defensive tackle, Alabama: "Mount Cody" might not make it past San Diego in the first round, but this prototype 3-4 nose tackle will be coveted by teams that play this defensive front. Cody can hold the point of attack and is athletic enough to be disruptive in the run and passing game. The Chargers have the eighth pick in the second round and could use it on Cody. Denver and Green Bay might also be interested. Sleeper: Central Florida nose tackle Torell Troup isn't expected to go in the second round, but his stock is rising and he could be selected this high because of the limited number of nose tackles available.