Quarterback talent highlights potential second-round gems

The way Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre and his Arizona Cardinals counterpart Kurt Warner played last season, maybe 40 (or, in the ballpark) is the new 30.
Rapper Jay-Z said 30 is the new 20 and running back Thomas Jones, wide receiver Anquan Boldin and safety Darren Sharper (who's 34) showed that there might be something to that. Let's just hope 20(ish) isn't the new 10(ish) and all could be right with the world.
When it comes to the 2010 NFL Draft, so stocked with talent and with an overnight break between the first and second rounds, maybe Round 2 has become the new Round 1. Patriots coach and football personnel kingpin Bill Belichick said as much, and with three second-round picks to manipulate, he could be in his wheelhouse come Friday.
The new three-day draft format begins Thursday, April 22 with Round 1, picks up Friday, April 23 with Rounds 2-3 and concludes Saturday, April 24 (Rounds 4-7). The lengthy break between the first and second rounds (Round 2 used to start when Round 1 was completed) also will provide time for a lot of trades to take place -- and a lot of trades will take place, with the ever-dealing Patriots probably leading the way.
Surveying how the first round could play out, Day 2 could be even more dramatic because of the abundance of skill-position players that likely will still be available, including Florida quarterback Tim Tebow. There is a good chance that just two running backs, two wide receivers, two quarterbacks, one tight end, two cornerbacks and two outside linebackers could be drafted in the first round.
These are the positions where players tend to have the most impact, and an abundance of these players could surprisingly be available in Round 2. You will hear the expression "great value" tossed around an awful lot this draft.
Let's take a look at some of the prime talent that could be there in the second round and some teams who could greatly benefit:
Colt McCoy, quarterback, Texas: McCoy arguably is not significantly behind likely first-round quarterbacks Sam Bradford and Jimmy Clausen, but teams have placed value on other positions, allowing him to possibly slip into the second round. There is a chance that a team such as the quarterback-needy Cleveland Browns, who have the 38th overall pick (sixth pick in the second round) could move into the first round to get McCoy and to make sure other teams such as Buffalo, Carolina, Philadelphia, Oakland and maybe even Pittsburgh don't beat them to him.
Daryl Washington, outside linebacker, TCU: It would be no surprise if Washington goes in the first round. A lot of teams really like him as a situational pass rusher and coverage weak-side linebacker. He's a perfect fit for New Orleans with the last pick in the first round. If he gets into the second round, he might not last long. The Rams, Buccaneers and Eagles, who collectively own three of the top five picks in the round, could be in the market for a player who a lot of teams project to be a long-term fixture.
Jahvid Best, running back, California: Best is among a slew of running backs who figure to go in the second and third rounds. There could be a serious run on this talented and deep group of running backs, but if a team is looking for the big-play threat, Best is next behind likely first-rounder C.J. Spiller. Health concerns could cause him to slip some, but Seattle, New England, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Detroit, Green Bay, St. Louis and Minnesota are in the market.
Terrence Cody, defensive tackle, Alabama: "Mount Cody" might not make it past San Diego in the first round, but this prototype 3-4 nose tackle will be coveted by teams that play this defensive front. Cody can hold the point of attack and is athletic enough to be disruptive in the run and passing game. The Chargers have the eighth pick in the second round and could use it on Cody. Denver and Green Bay might also be interested. Sleeper: Central Florida nose tackle Torell Troup isn't expected to go in the second round, but his stock is rising and he could be selected this high because of the limited number of nose tackles available.
Lamarr Houston, defensive tackle, Texas: A 4-3 lineman, the explosive Houston could be an immediate factor in a rotation. He could be a perfect fit for the Lions, Giants, Panthers or Vikings.
Everson Griffen, defensive end, USC: Griffen is a possible first-rounder, but he will likely drop into the second round, which could be perfect for Seattle (28th pick in the second round) if he lasts that late. Griffen's strengths as a solid run supporter and decent pass rusher fit the left defensive end mold. With Patrick Kerney retiring, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll may go for a player he is familiar with.
Tim Tebow, quarterback, Florida: The Heisman hero and most popular prospect in the draft will be the most talked about player come Round 2. He is still viewed as a project and a lot of teams don't want to raise expectations by selecting him in the first round, although some team might. Minnesota, New England and Denver seem like ideal spots for him to learn. The Bills and Jaguars are teams to watch.
Kareem Jackson, cornerback, Alabama: There should be a run on cornerbacks in the second round and Jackson could lead the charge. A first-round talent, Jackson is a big, fast cornerback who should prove to be one of several corners to be steals in this round. Tampa Bay has two of the top 10 picks in the second round, and it could be looking for a talent of Jackson's caliber. St. Louis and Detroit could be in the mix.
Perrish Cox, cornerback, Oklahoma State: At one point, Cox was viewed as one of the top three prospects at his position. His return abilities on special teams enhance his value. There are character red flags, but unless those are extreme, Cox shouldn't get out of the second round. The Lions could be a nice fit.
Chris Cook, cornerback, Virginia: At 6-foot-2, 212 pounds, Cook is one of the few big corners teams covet. His 40 times have been impressive enough to move him up some draft boards. Cook is viewed as a Cover 2 corner/nickel back type who could be plucked by Minnesota or Indianapolis in the first round.
Nate Allen, safety, South Florida: A potential first-rounder, Allen might not last past the second half of the first round. He is solid in most areas and could end up starting by Week 1. He played collegiately in the Buccaneers' backyard and he might not have to move when he takes things to the next level. The Vikings and Chiefs could be in the running as well.
Morgan Burnett, safety, Georgia Tech: This 212-pound athletic marvel entered last season as one of the top safeties in the country, but he fell off in production during the season. His postseason workouts and interviews have helped his stock. He can play both safety spots, which helps his appeal. San Diego, Tampa Bay, Kansas City, Minnesota and Green Bay are looking for safety help.
Jonathan Dwyer, running back, Georgia Tech: Questions about Dwyer's fitness and the option offense he played in at college took him out of the first round, but he leads a brigade of big backs that could be plucked in the round -- and even in the early third round. Stanford's Toby Gerhart, Auburn's Ben Tate and Tennessee's Montario Hardesty all are 220-pound-plus tailback-types who will come off the board in this range. Houston, Minnesota, Green Bay, Pittsburgh, New Orleans, Seattle, Buffalo, New England and Jacksonville could use one of these grinders.
Arrelious Benn, wide receiver, Illinois: This first-round talent likely will slip because teams are going to pass on most wide receivers in the first round. A powerful player who can run after the catch, Benn's style has been compared to Anquan Boldin. St. Louis needs wide receiver help badly, and if it drafts Bradford in the first round it better get him some weapons. Denver needs to replace Brandon Marshall, and physically Benn is similar. Buffalo, Jacksonville, Carolina and Pittsburgh could be fits.
Golden Tate, wide receiver, Notre Dame: Tate's lack of height is being overlooked because of his competitiveness, athleticism and versatility. He is a prototypical slot receiver and is big in the return game. St. Louis, New England and Jacksonville could make a move for him this high.