Quarterback prospects remain a mystery after Luck, Griffin

There are many defensive philosophies and fronts being implemented in the NFL. The true 4-3 shaded front defenses are all looking for a dynamic defensive tackle known as a "3-technique." The guy they really want can do the things Warren Sapp used to do for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He must have great first step quickness, live in opposing backfields and disrupt offensive blocking schemes. The Senior Bowl defensive tackle class is actually a solid group with a wide variety of players. Washington's Alameda Ta'amu is a perfect 3-4 nose tackle, Josh Chapman (Alabama), Mike Martin (Michigan) and Brandon Thompson (Clemson) will all make a team and play, but none of them make the defensive line coaches feel like they are looking at the next Sapp. Penn State's Devon Still pulled out of Senior Bowl week and it would have been nice to see if he had a chance to be that guy. Right now, defensive coordinators running the 4-3 under/over defense leave without a lot of answers at the 3-technique. One player that did pique the interest of the coaches I spoke with was UConn's Kendall Reyes. Teams will have to do more work on Reyes, but he definitely helped himself in Mobile.