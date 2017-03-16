Quarterback pro days to watch: Trubisky, Kizer lead the pack

What I need to see: I want to see deep throws from just about every quarterback, but this is especially true for Mahomes. A lot of the downfield throws he made at Texas Tech were off-schedule. I want to see him execute a deep throw in the rhythm of a play. It would do him good to do a lot of play-action drops. One big question I have: Can he throw an intermediate/deep pass with personality? All quarterbacks can heave a fastball to the second level, but can he drop it in over the linebackers and get it to the receiver before the safety gets there? Kurt Warner was the best at this, and I saw Mahomes do it at the combine. But I want to make sure he's capable of making that play all the time. He is a player teams can take a chance on.