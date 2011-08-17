Quarterback or tight end? It all depends on the draft flow

M.F.: NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora has reported since June that Johnson wants to be paid like an elite playmaker, not an elite running back. Titans general manager Mike Reinfeldt has said that he's ready to make CJ2K the league's highest-paid running back, but not until he reports to camp. Clearly, this situation is far from being resolved. I've already seen it affect his draft stock, as Johnson fell to the No. 7 overall pick in a recent 14-team SiriusXM experts league. The reason for the decline is twofold. First, there's a chance we could have an Emmitt Smith circa 1993 situation on our hands (he held out into the first two weeks of that season). Second, a number of past players (Steven Jackson, Larry Johnson and Darrelle Revis, to name a few) who have held out of camp end up getting injured. While I can see Johnson falling out of the top five picks due to concern over the holdout, I'd still be hard pressed not to take him if he fell to the middle of Round 1. In that case, however, it's imperative to take Javon Ringer late as insurance.