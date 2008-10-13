Quarterback injuries are making life difficult for fantasy leaguers

The quarterback position is not completely de-void of talent, though, as our list of the top fantasy performances from Week 6 clearly shows. If you were lucky enough to add one of these stars in your fantasy draft, be sure to count your blessings and pray that injuries don't ruin your season. (You might want to say a few extra prayers, owners of Aaron Rodgers and Kurt Warner). Otherwise you'll end up in the corner holding yourself tightly in the fetal position wondering how everything good has gone to terribly bad.