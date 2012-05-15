Quarterback controversies highlight busy NFL offseason

Nothing sparks offseason intrigue like a good quarterback controversy. As NFL teams shake off the cobwebs and prepare for next season, several franchises face a critical decision about who will be under center on Week 1. Elliot Harrison will have a column later Tuesday breaking down notable competitions at signal-caller, as well as the prohibitive favorites for each spot.
Here's what else is on tap:
Jeremiah: Strongest QB division?
The balance of QB power has shifted to the NFC. Daniel Jeremiah offers a quarterback power rankings by division. More ...
• It's hard not to talk about quarterbacks under fire without mentioning New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez. Bucky Brooks will provide a look at Gang Green's offensive leader with an eye on how he can improve in his fourth year.
• The rest of "The Top 100: Players of 2012" is sure to feature plenty of quarterbacks, but which ones? Marshall Faulk and Warren Sapp make their cases for the signal-callers who belong on the list.
• A new season brings about hope for every team in the NFL. But certain franchises are thirstier than most for a championship after prolonged title droughts. Jason Smith takes a look at the teams that are farthest removed from their Super Bowl glory days.
• The Philadelphia Eagles were dealt a huge blow when offensive tackle Jason Peters ruptured his Achilles' tendon for a second time this offseason. The five-time Pro Bowl selection was already considered a long shot to play in 2012, and the latest setback could end any hopes of the Eagles seeing him on the field this season.
• Seven teams enter the 2012 season with new head coaches. Are any of them candidates to follow in the steps of John Fox and Jim Harbaugh in leading their teams to the playoffs? Our analysts debate which first-year coach is most likely to make the postseason.
• The four quarterbacks selected in the 2011 NFL Draft started their careers on relatively even footing. But each of them faces a different set of pitfalls going into their sophomore campaigns. Albert Breer takes a look at what challenges the second-year signal-callers will encounter.
Rapoport: True (Raven) grit
• The five most recent Super Bowl games are up to be voted on by fans. Check out the options, select your favorite, then see if it airs May 19 on NFL Network.
• Happy birthday to former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith, who turns 43 on Tuesday, and to former Minnesota Vikings safety Joey Browner, who turns 52.